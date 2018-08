Caster Semenya (L) of South Africa is on her way to win the women's 800m race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Tomas Walsh of New Zealand competes in the men's Shot Put event during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Katerina Stefanidi of Greece celebrates after winning the women's Pole Vault event during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya is on his way to win the men's 3,000m Steeplechase race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

Conseslus Kipruto (L) of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's 3,000m Steeplechase race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August 2018. Kipruto won ahead of second placed Soufiane El Bakkali (R) of Morocco. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Conseslus Kipruto, Katerina Stefanidi, Tomas Walsh and Caster Semenya won in the finals of the elite track and field competition IAAF Diamond League at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on Thursday.

Despite losing his shoe, the world and Olympic champion from Kenya, Conseslus Kipruto, beat his Moroccan rival Soufiane El Bakkali and secured his victory in the 3,000m steeplechase competition.