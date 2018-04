Fenerbahce's Jan Vesely (L) in action against German player Johannes Voigtmann (R) of Baskonia, during the Euroleague quarter final third match between Kirolbet Baskonia and Fenerbahce played at Buesa Arena in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE RAMON GOMEZ

Fenerbahce's guard Brad Wanamaker (2L) and Baskonia's Rodrigue Beaubois (3R) and Marcelinho Huertas (L) in action during the basketball Euroleague play-off match between Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz and Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul at Buesa Arena, in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE RAMON GOMEZ

Fenerbahce's power-forward Nicolo Melli (C) in action against Baskonia's Johannes Voigtmann (2-R) during the basketball Euroleague play-off match between Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz and Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul at Buesa Arena, in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE RAMON GOMEZ

Spanish basketball team Kirolbet Baskonia on Tuesday won against the Turkish Fenerbahce Dogus 88-83, in Game 3 of the Euroleague Basketball Playoffs, after dominating the scoreboard almost throughout the whole game.

Frenchman Rodrigue Beaubois, who made 19 points in the first three quarters, was one of the leading lights of Baskonia, while the Latvian Janis Timma was one of the keys in the beginning of the last quarters, hitting eight points in a row and cementing his team's triumph.