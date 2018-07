Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 10th hole during second-round action at The Open Championship in Carnoustie, United Kingdom, on 20 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Tiger Woods of the United States makes his way through the crowd during the second round of The Open Championship at Carnoustie, United Kingdom, on 20 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays from the rough during the second round of The Open Championship at Carnoustie, United Kingdom, on 20 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Zach Johnson of the United States talks to reporters after taking a share of the lead after two rounds at The Open Championship at Carnoustie, United Kingdom, 20 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Zach Johnson of the United States plays from the fairway during the second round of The Open Championship at Carnoustie, United Kingdom, on 20 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Americans Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner have a share of The Open Championship lead at 6-under par following Friday's second round, but a host of other golfers are just a few shots back heading into the weekend.

Johnson shot a 4-under 67 on Friday to gain three shots on Kisner, who had sole possession of the lead after the opening round at Carnoustie Golf Links in eastern Scotland.