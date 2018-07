Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot from the fairway on 19 July 2018 during first-round action at the Open Championship, a major tournament being played at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tiger Woods of the United States plays from the fairway on 19 July 2018 during first-round action at the Open Championship, a major tournament being played at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Justin Thomas of the United States blasts out of a bunker on 19 July 2018 during first-round action at the Open Championship, a major tournament being played at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Kevin Kisner of the United States blasts out of a bunker on 19 July 2018 during first-round action at the Open Championship, a major tournament being played at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

American Kevin Kisner shot a 5-under 66 Thursday to grab the lead at the Open Championship after one round, while a trio of golfers are one stroke back.

Kisner, who carded an eagle on the Carnoustie Golf Links's par-5 sixth, said that was the key hole of his opening round.