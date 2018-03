Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's blue jersey following the 6th stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 cycling race, over 153km from Numana to Fano, Italy, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

German cyclist Marcel Kittel of Team Katusha-Alpecin celebrates on the podium after winning the 6th stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 cycling race, over 153km from Numana to Fano, Italy, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

German cyclist Marcel Kittel (2-R) of Team Katusha-Alpecin reacts after winning ahead of Slovak rider Peter Sagan (2-L) of Bora - hansgrohe team the 6th stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 cycling race, over 153km from Numana to Fano, Italy, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

German cyclist Marcel Kittel, riding for Katusha, overcame Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora) to win Monday's sixth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico road cycling race, although Poland's Micha Kwiatkowski retained the overall lead.

Kittel's final sprint proved to be more than Sagan could handle, as the German clinched the 153-kilometer stage with a time of three hours 49 minutes and 54 seconds, earning his second stage victory of the race.