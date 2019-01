The peloton in action during stage two of the 2019 Tour Down Under from Norwood to Angaston in South Australia, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The peloton rides into Tanunda during stage two of the 2019 Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Patrick Bevin of New Zealand, winner of stage two, celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the 2019 Tour Down Under from Norwood to Angaston in South Australia, Jan.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand's Patrick Bevin won stage two of the Tour Down Under on Wednesday after a crash in the final kilometer left a reduced group of cyclists to contest the sprint.

Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez was the first to launch the final attack but Bevin responded strongly to claim the win in the last 150 meters (490 feet), beating out Australian star Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) who came second, and Slovakian racer Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished third.