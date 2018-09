Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Martin Klizan of Slovakia during their semi final match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Martin Klizan of Slovakia in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their semi final match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Slovakia's Martin Klizan on Saturday upset former world No. 3, wild card Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to earn a place in the St. Petersburg Open final.

The three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka, currently 88th ranked, seemed on his way for a fourth win over Klizan in as many career matches when he took the opener, but world No. 65 fought back to seal the victory in two hours and 16 minutes.