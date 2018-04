Spain's Feliciano Lopez in action against Slovakia's Martin Klizan during their third round match of the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Martin Klizan of Slovakia on Thursday booked a place in the Barcelona Open quarterfinals after his victory over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-4.

World no. 140, Klizan, took one hour and 17 minutes to overcome Lopez, world no. 30, for the first time out of two career encounters.