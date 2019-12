Manager Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC reacts after the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC in Salzburg, Austria, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract with the current European Champions by four years until 2024.

The 52-year-old German coach took Liverpool took its sixth Champions League victory last year in Madrid and the Merseyside team remains top of the English Premier League as the season heads to the halfway point.