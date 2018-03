Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Mar 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday joked that his team being matched with Manchester City for the Champions League quarterfinals is the dream draw for all Manchester United fans.

Liverpool, who passed the last 16 round by beating Porto 5-0 in the first leg and drawing 0-0 in the second leg, will compete for the semifinal ticket with their neighbors from City.