Liverpool's Roberto Firmino arrives at Liverpool John Lennon Airport before flying to Kiev for the Champions League Final, Liverpool, Britain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren arrive at Liverpool John Lennon Airport before flying to Kiev for the Champions League Final, Liverpool, Britain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp arrives at Liverpool John Lennon Airport before flying to Kiev for the Champions League Final, Liverpool, Britain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's head coach Jürgen Klopp on Thursday named the 24-man team traveling to the Ukrainian capital Kiev to take on Spanish giant Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

There were few surprises on the team sheet, which featured stalwart Anfield fixtures such as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, James Milner and Emre Can.