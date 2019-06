Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp is known for his beaming smile, and his trademark grin has been a constant, even during his team's hardest moments in its quest to become European champions.

The Reds on Saturday were crowned in Madrid with the UEFA Champions League title, becoming the first Premier League side to raise Europe's most prestigious annual club tournament since Chelsea in 2012.