Liverpool head coach Juergen Klopp reacts after the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp on Monday said he was not excluding Chelsea or Arsenal from Premier League title contention despite trailing the Reds by 11 points in the standings.

Liverpool is set to end the first round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season atop the standings since it has a four-point advantage over second-place Manchester City, with one match to go before the second round.