Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp poses for a photo with a disabled child during a training session in Istanbul on Tuesday, Aug. 13. EFE-EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp (C) instructs players during a training session in Istanbul on Tuesday, Aug. 13. EFE-EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to come out in force for Super Cup

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said Tuesday that he is counting on Reds supporters to make plenty of noise for the UEFA Super Cup clash here with Chelsea.

The Champions League winners will face the Blues, who took the 2018-2019 Europa League title, on Wednesday in this Turkish metropolis.