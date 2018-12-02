Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) from Greece shoots over five New York Knicks defenders in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Dec 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (C) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Greece in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Dec 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Emmanuel Mudiay starred with 28 points as the New York Knicks recorded a surprise 136-134 victory over Central Division leaders Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

However, the New York team, with a dismal 8-16 record, remain last in the Atlantic Division.