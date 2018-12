Markus Eisenbichler of Germany (L-R), Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan and Stefan Kraft of Austria celebrate on the podium after the first stage of the 67th Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Stefan Kraft of Austria in action during the first stage of the 67th Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan reacts during the final round for the first stage of the 67th Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan in action during the first stage of the 67th Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Ryoyu Kobayashi on Sunday clinched the Four Hills Tournament stage held in the German town of Oberstdorf, becoming the first Japanese to achieve the feat since Kazuyoshi Funaki did it 21 years ago.

The 22-year-old Kobayashi piled up a total of 282.3 points after two jumps of 138.5 meters and 126.5 meters, respectively, to earn his fifth FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event win of this season.