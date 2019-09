Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (L) goes up for lay-up against Trey Lyles (R) of the Utah Jazz in the second half of their NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 April 2016. EPA/MIKE NELSON CORBIS OUT

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (R) in action against Gordon Hayward (L) of the Utah Jazz in the second half of their NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 April 2016. EPA/MIKE NELSON CORBIS OUT

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant (C) attends the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Spain and Australia in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant gestures as he attends the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Kobe Bryant: Days of US Dream Team are over

Kobe Bryant said that the days of America's 1992 Barcelona Olympics "Dream Team" are over, at a Basketball World Cup press conference on Friday.

The American basketball player reminisced about the United States' golden days when asked about the team's sudden exit from the Chinese World Cup, where the side was beaten by France in the quarter-finals and later against Serbia.