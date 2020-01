Debris from a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter belonging to former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant burns in the hills after crashing in Calabasas, California, on 26 January 2020, killing Bryant and eight other people. Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. EFE/EPA/ADAM S DAVIS

Los Angeles Lakers fans gather at LA Live across the street from the Staples Center, home of the Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, on 26 January 2020, after news that Kobe Bryant was killed earlier in the day in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near LA. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Los Angeles Lakers fans gather at LA Live across the street from the Staples Center, home of the Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, on 26 January 2020, after news that Kobe Bryant was killed earlier in the day in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near LA. EFE/EPA/ADAM S DAVIS

Kobe Bryant reacts during the game between the British and US national basketball teams in the Manchester Arena, Manchester, Britain, on 18 July 2012 (reissued 26 January 2020). EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/ARCHIVO

Nine people were traveling along Kobe Bryant in helicopter, police say

Fans gather at Staples Center to say their last goodbye to Kobe Bryant

Former US basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Los Angeles, the TMZ Sports Web site reported.

Bryant was traveling with at least four other people in his private helicopter when it plunged to earth and burst into flames.