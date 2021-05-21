Barça manager Ronald Koeman during a training session in Barcelona, Spain, 10 May 2021. EFE/FILE/Alejandro García

Barça manager Ronald Koeman during a training session in Barcelona, Spain, 15 May 2021. EFE/FILE/Alejandro García

Koeman: I have felt a lack of confidence from the club

Barça manager Ronald Koeman criticized the club’s board for its lack of transparency concerning his continuation as the team’s head coach.