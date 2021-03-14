Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on Sunday opted to stay positive as the team switches focus to La Liga, one of two titles that is still within Barça's reach after their early Champions League exit.
FC Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman arrives at the team's headquarters in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta
