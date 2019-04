Bernhard Langer of Germany hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Justin Rose of England lines up his putt on the first hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Ian Poulter of England hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Haotong Li of China (L) and Tiger Woods of the US (R) shake hands after their rounds on the eighteenth hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Tiger Woods of the US on the sixteenth hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Bryson DeChambeau of the US chips in on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Brooks Koepka of the US reacts as he walks off the seventeenth hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Brooks Koepka of the US hits from the fairway on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Americans Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau share the leadership of The Masters tournament on Thursday, with both on six under par, which is taking place this week on the historic Augusta National golf course in Georgia, USA, after completing the first day.

Koepka and Dechambeau are two shots ahead of a group of close pursuers composed of the Americans Phil Mickelson (-5) and Dustin Johnson (-4) and the Englishman Ian Poulter (-4).