Dustin Johnson of the US with his caddie after he finished on the eighteenth hole during the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Brooks Koepka of the US putts on the fourteenth hole during the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the US holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Brooks Koepka of the US holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American golfer Brooks Koepka on Sunday won the PGA Championship, the second major of the year, at the Bethpage Black course on Long Island, near New York.

Koepka won his fourth major title in two years after winning back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and 2018 and last year’s PGA Championship at Bellerive.