The United States’ golfer, Dustin Johnson, salute the crowd during the final day of the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, Paris, France, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Luis Tejido

The United States' golfer Brooks Koepka answers questions during an official news conference for the CJ Cup·Nine Bridge at the Club at Nine Bridges on the southern resort island of Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Yonhap South Korea

United States golfer Brooks Koepka claimed the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, becoming 2018's fourth leader and the 23rd world No. 1 since the ranking began in 1986.

Koepka, 28, climbed two spots after winning the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Sunday, knocking his compatriot Dustin Johnson to world No. 2 and England's Justin Rose to No. 3.