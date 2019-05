Tiger Woods of the US putts on the eleventh hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Mikko Korhonen of Finland checks the wind before hitting his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Danny Lee of New Zealand hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 16, 2019. . EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tony Finau of the US hits out a bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the US (R) and Tiger Woods of the US (L) on the ninth hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 16, 2019. . EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the US hits his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American golfer Brooks Koepka held the lead Thursday after the first day of the PGA Championship, the second major of the year, at the Bethpage Black course on Long Island, near New York.

"If you hit fairways, you're going to be able to hit greens and get the ball close to the hole. So you can definitely shoot a number. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw another good score in the afternoon," Koepka said after his first round.