Justin Rose of England lines up his putt during the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Brooks Koepka of the US sinks his birdie putt on the 16th hole during the fourth round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

United States golfer Brooks Koepka kept hold of the top spot in the World Golf Ranking, released Monday, but Justin Rose of England managed to narrow the gap as he moved up to second place, knocking Dustin Johnson of the US down to third.

Rose could have taken world No. 1 but failed to defend the HSBC Champions title on Sunday after finishing in third place, four shots behind winner Xander Schauffele of the US, who jumped to a career best world No. 12.