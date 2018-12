A file photo of US golfer Brooks Koepka smiling as he carries his score card off the eighteenth green after winning the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

United States golfer Brooks Koepka maintained the No. 1 spot of the World Golf Ranking released Monday for the second week in a row, after a weekly battle with Justin Rose of England.

A tug of war had started between the two golfers over the past month, since Rose had claimed the top spot after his victory at the Turkish Airlines Open.