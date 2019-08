Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds a replica of Bobby Jones' 'Calamity Jane' putter after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and FedEx Cup playoffs at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 August 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Brooks Koepka of the USA reacts to a missed putt on the 13th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 August 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

American golfer Brooks Koepka continued to lead the World Golf Rankings released on Monday with 12.65 average points, followed by Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy climbed to the second place after he claimed his second FedEx Cup on Sunday at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.