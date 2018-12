Brooks Koepka of the US hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

United States' golfer Brooks Koepka continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released Monday, ahead of England's Justin Rose.

Top-10 golfers maintained their positions this week, except for US Rickie Fowler, who climbed one spot up to replace his compatriot Tony Finau in ninth place.