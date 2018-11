Brooks Koepka of the US reacts after sinking his final putt on the 18th green to win the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the United States recaptured the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking, released Monday, knocking Justin Rose of England back down to second.

The two golfers have been going back and forth at the top of the ranking for the past month, with Rose having only just reclaimed the lead in last week's ranking.