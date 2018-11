Brooks Koepka of the US lines up his putt on the fourth green, during the fourth round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Aug. 12 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

United States golfer Brooks Koepka retook the top spot in the World Golf Ranking, released Monday, knocking England's Justin Rose back down to second.

Koepka had been unseated by Rose in the previous week's ranking, and the American has a lead of just 0.16 average points over his English rival.