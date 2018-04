Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain returns the ball to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany returns the ball to Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wednesday managed to earn an upset victory over Spain's Albert Ramos-Viñolas 6-4, 6-2 at the Monte-Carlo Masters, and now heads to the round of 16.

Kohlschreiber, world No. 40, needed one hour and 23 minutes to overcome world No. 24 Ramos-Viñolas, who was a finalist at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2017.