Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Koke during a team's training session at the club’s facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Midfielder Koke Resurreccion may not be able to take part in the upcoming La Liga game against Getafe after his club Atletico Madrid said Tuesday he had sustained a leg muscle injury.

27-year-old Koke sustained a Grade 1 muscle injury to his left thigh during the 3-0 La Liga win over Huesca on Saturday.