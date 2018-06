Spain's player Koke attends a press conference following a training session of the team in Krasnodar, Russia, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Koke says he hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion Merodio said on Tuesday that he hoped his French teammate Antoine Griezmann stays with the team, praising him as a complete player.

Griezmann had said he plans to decide his sporting future before Thursday, when the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins in Russia.