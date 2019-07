Ona Carbonell of Spain performs during the Women's Solo Technical Artistic Swimming at the 2019 FINA Swimming World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Svetlana Kolesnichenko of Russia performs during the Women's Solo Technical Artistic Swimming at the 2019 FINA Swimming World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(L-R) Silver medalist Ona Carbonell of Spain, gold medalist Svetlana Kolesnichenko of Russia and bronze medalist Yukiko Inui of Japan during the medal ceremony of the Women's Solo Technical Artistic Swimming at the 2019 FINA Swimming World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Russia's Svetlana Kolesnichenko won the gold medal on Saturday in the Women's Solo Technical Artistic Swimming competition at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships.

Kolesnichenko flawlessly performed her routine - set to 2WEI's "Survivor" from the "Tomb Raider" soundtrack - to earn a score of 95.0023 points and successfully defend her title.