Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia celebrates after setting a new world record in winning the men's 50m backstroke final at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov on Saturday set a new world record in the men's 50m backstroke final at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Scotland.

Kolesnikov, who turned 18 last month, clocked a time of 24.00 seconds to break the previous mark of 24.04 set on Aug. 2, 2009, in Rome by the United Kingdom's Liam Tancock.