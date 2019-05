Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final match against Watford at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany announced Sunday his departure from the Premier League side to take over as player-manager at Belgian team Anderlecht.

The 33-year-old Belgium player is returning to his boyhood club on a three-year contract after he wrapped up his 11-year-long City stint in an auspicious fashion Saturday, winning the FA Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Watford.