Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola hails supporters in the stands during a Premier League match against Leicester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 6. EFE-EPA/ Nigel Roddis/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Leicester City's Harry Maguire (L) brushes off Sergio "Kun" Agüero of Manchester City during a Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 6. EFE-EPA/ Nigel Roddis/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Vincent Kompany (C) of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal against Leicester City in a Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 6. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Vincent Kompany scored the goal of his life here Monday to lead Manchester City 1-0 over Leicester City and leave the hosts poised to claim their second consecutive Premier League title with a win in the season finale.

With 37 matches played, the Cityzens lead second-place Liverpool by a point and control their own destiny: a victory next week over 17th-place Brighton & Hove Albion guarantees them the trophy no matter what the Reds do against Wolverhampton.