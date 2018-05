FC Inter's former midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia (L) challenges for the ball with Udinese defender Ednilson during the Italian serie A soccer match between FC Inter and Udinese at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Apr. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is to play in Valencia until 2022, after the club on Thursday executed the option of buying the player who was on loan from Inter Milan.

The club announced the purchase and reported that the buy-out clause of the player's new contract had been set at 80 million euros ($93.8 million).