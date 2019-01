Johanna Konta of Britain in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 15 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia reacts against Johanna Konta of Britain during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 15 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Johanna Konta of Bitain reacts against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 15 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian Open semifinalist Johanna Konta advanced to the second round of the Australian Open after beating Ajla Tomljanovic in a tie-break on Tuesday.

The Brit, who lost to Tomljanovic in Brisbane earlier this month, defeated her opponent 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(7).