Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia returns to Joanna Konta of Great Britain during their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Alize Cornet of France returns to Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia serves to Alize Cornet of France in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Joanna Konta of Great Britain returns to Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia during their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Britain's Johanna Konta, world No. 24, and Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, world No. 33, both won their Wimbledon first-round matches on Tuesday, and are set to face off in the second round.

Konta eliminated world No. 103 Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) in one hour and 47 minutes, while Cibulkova needed one hour and 45 minutes to beat world No. 44 Alize Cornet of France 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.