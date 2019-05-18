Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands falls during her women's semi final match against Johanna Konta of Britain at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Johanna Konta of Britain in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Johanna Konta of Britain celebrates after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their women's singles semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Johanna Konta of Britain celebrates after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their women's singles semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Johanna Konta put a stop to Kiki Bertens' winning streak on Saturday, eliminating her from the Italian Open to reach the finals.

The Brit battled back past her Dutch rival 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 after around three hours of intense competition.