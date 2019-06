Donna Vekic of Croatia plays Johanna Konta of Britain during their women's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

The United Kingdom No. 1 female tennis player Johanna Konta on Sunday prevailed over Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 6-4 to secure her maiden French Open quarterfinals appearance.

The Sidney-born player to Hungarian parents who became a British citizen in 2012 sealed her fourth win over the Croatian in one hour and 24 minutes to and become the first Briton to make Ronald Garros' last-8 since 1983.