Estonian Anett Kontaveit, 21 seeded, became a semifinalist of the Miami Open when she beat Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh, executioner of Japan's Naomi Osaka in the second round, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Kontaveit, who now has a 2-0 record against Hsieh, reached the semifinals for the first time in Miami and will have to play against the winner of the quarter-final match of Czech Petra Kvitova, third seeded, against the young Australian Ashleigh Barty.