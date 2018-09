Chinese entertainers perform the lion dance for the five-year anniversary opening ceremony at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Sloane Stephens of the United States reacts during her first round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reacts during her first round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, world No. 27, earned a surprise upset win on Sunday against world No. 9 Sloane Stephens of the United States 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in China.

Kontaveit staged a strong comeback after finding herself a set and a break down against Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open and finished runner-up at the 2018 French Open.