Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands reacts during her third round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts during her third round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning her third round match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia celebrates winning her third round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit on Friday stunned Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the third round of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

The 22-year-old Kontaveit earned a place in the round of 16 in Melbourne at the expense of the reigning French Open champion after one hour and 53 minutes.