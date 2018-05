Venus Williams of the USA in action against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their women's singles third round match of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in action during her women's singles third round match against USA's Venus Williams at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

For the second week in a row, Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit on Thursday defeated the United States Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6 (3), to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, a WTA clay court tournament held in Rome.

Kontaveit needed one hour and 19 minutes to earn her second consecutive win over the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, after overcoming world No. 9, Venus.