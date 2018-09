Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia celebrates after defeating Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won 6-4, 6-4 over Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the quarter final action Thursday at the Wuhan Open, a WTA hard-court event.

Kontaveit needed one hour and 35 minutes to get revenge for her recent defeat of Siniakova in the 2018 US Open first round.