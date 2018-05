Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in action against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during their women's singles quarter final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their women's singles quarter final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit reacts during her women's singles quarter final match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki at the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit cruised past Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1 on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open and record her second straight victory over a former world No. 1.

After knocking out ninth-ranked American Venus Williams on Thursday, Kontaveit carried that momentum into her match with the second-ranked Wozniacki.