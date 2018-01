Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts in her match against Ying-Ying Duan of China during round two on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Carla Suarez Navarro (L) of Spain greets Timea Babos (R) of Hungary whom she defeated in their second round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action against Olivia Rogowska of Australia during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her win against Olivia Rogowska of Australia during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, 15, on Wednesday became the youngest player in 21 years to reach the third round of a Grand Slam after a victory at the Australian Open.

By defeating local Olivia Rogowska 6-3, 7-5, Kostyuk became the youngest player to accomplish this feat since Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni advanced at age 15 to the third round of the 1997 US Open.