Jules Kounde (L) in action for Sevilla against West Ham United in a Europa League match on 10 March 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/File

French defender Jules Kounde is set to join FC Barcelona from Sevilla pending completion of a medical check, the Catalan club said Thursday.

"FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts," the Blaugrana said.